'On The Verge' cancelled after one season, says Julie Delpy

The comedy series ''On The Verge'' will not return for a second season, according to its creator and star Julie Delpy.

The ''Before'' film series actor shared the news in the comments section of an Instagram post on Saturday.

When a fan asked for an update on the second season, Delpy said that the show has been ''canceled'', though its distributors ''forgot to announce it was canceled''.

''On the Verge'', a Los Angeles-set series was a co-production between French TV channel Canal+ and streamer Netflix, which premiered in September of last year and ran for 12 half-hour episodes.

The show followed four female friends in their late 40s -- played by Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, and Alexia Landeau -- who chose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embodied their beliefs and values.

Delpy also co-directed the series, which also starred Mathieu Derny, Troy Gariety, Timm Sharp, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Canal+ released ''On The Verge'' in France, whereas Netflix distributed it to the rest of the world.

Delpy and Shue also served as executive producers on the series alongside Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler of The Film TV, Rola Bauer of Studiocanal, and Olivier Gauriat of Barnstormer.

