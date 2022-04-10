Left Menu

'On The Verge' cancelled after one season, says Julie Delpy

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:31 IST
'On The Verge' cancelled after one season, says Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The comedy series ''On The Verge'' will not return for a second season, according to its creator and star Julie Delpy.

The ''Before'' film series actor shared the news in the comments section of an Instagram post on Saturday.

When a fan asked for an update on the second season, Delpy said that the show has been ''canceled'', though its distributors ''forgot to announce it was canceled''.

''On the Verge'', a Los Angeles-set series was a co-production between French TV channel Canal+ and streamer Netflix, which premiered in September of last year and ran for 12 half-hour episodes.

The show followed four female friends in their late 40s -- played by Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, and Alexia Landeau -- who chose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embodied their beliefs and values.

Delpy also co-directed the series, which also starred Mathieu Derny, Troy Gariety, Timm Sharp, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Canal+ released ''On The Verge'' in France, whereas Netflix distributed it to the rest of the world.

Delpy and Shue also served as executive producers on the series alongside Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler of The Film TV, Rola Bauer of Studiocanal, and Olivier Gauriat of Barnstormer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022