Film star Roja among 13 set to become AP Ministers

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:45 IST
Film star R K Roja, who is an MLA from Nagari constituency, will be among the 13 new faces that will be inducted into the Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers here on Monday.

Serving her second term as a legislator, the firebrand Roja now represents two districts – Chittoor (old) and Tirupati (new) – as Nagari got divided in the recent reorganisation of districts.

The ruling YSR Congress spokespersons Ambati Rambabu and Gudivada Amarnath are among the other notable faces that will get a Cabinet berth for the first time.

P Rajanna Dora, Mutyala Naidu, Dadisetti Raja, K Nageswara Rao, K Satyanarayana, J Ramesh, V Rajani, M Nagarjuna, K Govardhan Reddy and Usha Sricharan are the others tipped to become ministers on Monday.

According to the YSRC, the new Cabinet will have a predominant 68 per cent representation for BC, ST, SC and Minority communities.

The number of women in the Cabinet will increase by one to four.

