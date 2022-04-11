FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards for theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with musical "Cabaret" and play "Life of Pi" the productions scooping the most prizes. Below is a list of winners in the key categories.

BEST NEW PLAY "Life Of Pi"

BEST NEW MUSICAL "Back To The Future - The Musical"

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL "Cabaret"

BEST REVIVAL "Constellations"

BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY "Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of)"

BEST ACTRESS Sheila Atim, "Constellations"

BEST ACTOR Hiran Abeysekera, "Life Of Pi"

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL Eddie Redmayne, "Cabaret"

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL Jessie Buckley, "Cabaret"

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Seven actors who play the Tiger, "Life Of Pi"

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE Liz Carr, "The Normal Heart"

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL Liza Sadovy, "Cabaret"

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL Elliot Levey, "Cabaret"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS Orchestrator Simon Hale, "Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical"

BEST DIRECTOR Rebecca Frecknall, "Cabaret"

