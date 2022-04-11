Shrek 5 can show ‘how Shrek came to be in swamp,’ hints Katzenberg

The announcement of Shrek 5 was made in 2016. It's been just 11 years since Shrek 4 titled 'Shrek Forever' has been released. The wait for fifth movie has been so long that it will bring huge excitement to the viewers.

The name of Chris Meledandri, the producer of Despicable Me three movies, and Minions popped up amidst the making of Shrek 5. Variety reported in November 2018 that Chris Meledandri had been given the responsibility to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots 2, with the cast of the previous films potentially returning.

The story of Shrek 5 was written by Michael McCullers, based on his own idea. When asked about the script in March 2017, McCullers cited that it featured "a pretty big reinvention" for the film series.

We are far away from the release of Shrek 5's synopsis. However, according to some previous reports, the fifth movie will not pick up where the earlier movie ended. The characters in fifth movie are going to be the same but the creators want to introduce a new plot and theme.

Shrek and Donkey are previously said to be returning in Shrek 5 with quite added adventures. The characters will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

The executive producer of previous Shrek movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg earlier opined that Shrek 5 would have a direct connection to the original film series in that the fifth movie will show "how Shrek came to be in the swamp." However, fans need to consider the majority of these things with a pinch of salt as we are far away from official announcements and declarations.

Eddie Murphy already confirmed that he would reprise the role of Donkey in Shrek 5. Mike Myers and Antonio Banderas are believed to play Shrek and Puss Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is scheduled to be out on September 23, 2022.

Shrek 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.

