Filmmaker Guneet Monga engaged to entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor

Producer Guneet Monga on Monday announced her engagement to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor.

The producer took to Instagram and shared pictures from the engagement ceremony, held in a heritage hotel in Delhi.

'''Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station'. And that's where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life.

''Feel Mom and Dad's blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung,'' the 38-year-old producer wrote.

Through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, Monga has backed critically-acclaimed films like the ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' series, ''Shahid'', ''Masaan'', ''The Lunchbox'' and last year's Netflix comedy drama ''Pagglait''.

Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary ''Period. End of Sentence'', which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

