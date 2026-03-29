Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

In northeast Delhi's Gokal Puri area, a fire forced four residents, including a child, to leap from the first floor of a building to escape the flames early Sunday morning.

The blaze, reported around 2:30 am, originated from vehicles on the ground floor and quickly filled the building with smoke, making evacuation a perilous endeavor.

Firefighters rescued eight other people trapped on higher floors, while residents described chaotic scenes as people struggled to escape. The fire was controlled by 3:50 am, and an investigation is underway to determine its cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)