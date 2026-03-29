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Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

A fire in Delhi's Gokal Puri area forced four people, including a child, to jump from the first floor of a building to escape. Eight others were rescued by firefighters. The fire, started by vehicles catching fire, created dense smoke, making evacuation difficult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:57 IST
Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri
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In northeast Delhi's Gokal Puri area, a fire forced four residents, including a child, to leap from the first floor of a building to escape the flames early Sunday morning.

The blaze, reported around 2:30 am, originated from vehicles on the ground floor and quickly filled the building with smoke, making evacuation a perilous endeavor.

Firefighters rescued eight other people trapped on higher floors, while residents described chaotic scenes as people struggled to escape. The fire was controlled by 3:50 am, and an investigation is underway to determine its cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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