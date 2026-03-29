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Sri Lanka Receives Lifeline Fuel from India Amidst West Asia Conflict

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a vital oil shipment amid fuel shortages caused by the West Asia conflict. The consignment included 38,000 MT of fuel and was facilitated by the Indian Oil Corporation's local operation, serving as critical emergency support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:54 IST
Sri Lanka Receives Lifeline Fuel from India Amidst West Asia Conflict
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  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a crucial oil shipment aimed at alleviating fuel supply disruptions in Sri Lanka amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This consignment, comprising 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol, arrived in Colombo as emergency support through the collaboration of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and its local operation, Lanka IOC (LIOC).

Dissanayake communicated with Modi about the fuel crisis and acknowledged India's prompt assistance on social media, emphasizing the importance of this support. He also extended thanks to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for ensuring close coordination. Prior to this, Lanka IOC had requested urgent supplies from India due to challenges in acquiring fuel from Middle Eastern and Singaporean suppliers.

To manage the crisis domestically, Sri Lanka introduced a fuel quota system since March 15 to combat hoarding and ration fuel distribution, while several offenders faced legal action. The Sri Lankan energy ministry assured the public that fuel stocks are sufficient until the end of May, maintaining a semblance of stability in these turbulent times.

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