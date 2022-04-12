Black Clover Chapter 330: Adrammelech’s true intention to be revealed?

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 329 will continue the finale fights between demon kings and magicless. As the manga has entered the Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc, fans can expect some interesting twists and turns in the plotline.

In the previous chapter, Asta cuts the devil into two halves, and he is almost on the way to victory. Asta and Liebe achieved True Devil Form and merged. Liebe recalls the story of her mother Licita abandoning her and living her alone. This entire fight is meant for taking revenge for their mother. It was evident that Lucifero would lose badly.

Lucifero's heart is not included in his body, but he recovers. Lucifero is a Demon Lord. It is hard to demolish him easily. Moreover, the tiny devil Adrammelech the Mage Knight agrees to help Lucifero. Although Black Clover Chapter 229 ends with Adrammelech clapping and appreciating Asta for his victory, but it looks like she will take an aggressive turn against Asta.

At end of the chapter, Lucifero smiles as Yami performs his black void technique and Nacht assists Asta in getting into the best position to deliver the last blow.

Now, what will be the next steps for Adrammelech the Mage Knight and Lucifero? Why did she agree to join Lucifero in the battle? Black Clover Chapter 330 will also reveal the actual purpose of Adrammelech's silence.

Black clover Chapter 330 will showcase Adrammelech's new spell. Chapter 330 will also feature Lucifero applying all of his strength while Asta is eliminating anti-gravity, making them unstoppable. Meanwhile, Nacht and Yami could come up with a new plan.

Black clover Chapter 330 might also highlight the struggle between Megicula and Noelle. We could also see the epic battle between Yuno and Dante. The fight is another important part of the Spade Kingdom Invasion Arc.

Black Clover Chapter 330 is set to be released on April 17, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media. Smartphone apps from both platforms are also available. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. (April 17)

Central Time: 9:00 a.m. (April 17)

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m. (April 17)

UK time: 03:00 (April 17)

European Time: 4:00 a.m. (April 17)

India Time: 8:30 a.m. (April 17)

Japan Time: 12:00 (April 17)

All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and IOS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

