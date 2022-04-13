Left Menu

Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison -Sky News

A "fanatical Islamist" inspired by Islamic State was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of veteran British lawmaker David Amess by knifing him to death in a frenzied attack in a church where he was meeting voters, Sky reported.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:47 IST
Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison -Sky News
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A "fanatical Islamist" inspired by Islamic State was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of veteran British lawmaker David Amess by knifing him to death in a frenzied attack in a church where he was meeting voters, Sky reported. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of a former media adviser to a prime minister of Somalia, repeatedly stabbed Amess last October for what he said was revenge for the lawmaker's support for airstrikes on Syria.

Sky News said Ali had been given a whole life term, which means there is no minimum term set by the judge, and he will never be considered for release. Ali was on Monday found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London's Old Bailey court after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022