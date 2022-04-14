Left Menu

UK's Prince Charles represents Queen Elizabeth at annual Maundy Service

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla represented the royal family at the annual Maundy Service, where Queen Elizabeth usually distributes coins to pensioners in an ancient tradition ahead of Easter. The queen, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from problems with her mobility and did not attend the service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

Reuters | Windsor | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:17 IST
UK's Prince Charles represents Queen Elizabeth at annual Maundy Service
  • Country:
  • Canada

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla represented the royal family at the annual Maundy Service, where Queen Elizabeth usually distributes coins to pensioners in an ancient tradition ahead of Easter. The queen, who turns 96 later this month, has been suffering from problems with her mobility and did not attend the service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel. She will also not attend an Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

The monarch has been forced to cut back on engagements since being hospitalised for a night last October for an unspecified illness, and then being told by her doctors to rest. The traditional Maundy service, one of the most ancient ceremonies in the Church of England, normally sees the queen distribute money to men and women made up from pensioners in the local community, a task which was carried out by Charles in her absence.

The service dates back to 600 AD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022