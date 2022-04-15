This April, On the Heels of Navratri, Artist Nivedita Saha Joins Audio-Social Learning App Mentza

New Delhi (India), April 15: As Chaitra Navratri wraps up, Nivedita Saha, artist, author and founder of Art Studio Meraki, will be a part of 3 conversations on the Audio-Social Learning App Mentza, from the 16th to 20th of April in Dubai. The 20-minute conversations or circles (as Mentza calls them) that Saha will be a part of will be on: 1. ‘Body Positivity and Harnessing the Feminine Divine’ on Mentza’s Behaviour & Social Change community 2. ‘The Goddess and Divinity’ on the Arts, Culture and Media community 3. ‘Her Journey as an Author, and Channelling the Inner Goddess’ on the Books Community Mentza’s audio communities involve experts around subjects as varied as marketing, finance, governance, parenting, entrepreneurship, poetry, sports, arts, careers, travel, technology, books and music. People who have shared their insights on Mentza include Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Musician and Creative Entrepreneur Anushka Manchanda, Hindustani Classical Music Maestro Shubha Mudgal, Shubhrata Prakash (Director, NITI Ayog), Annurag Batra (Chairman and Editor in Chief, Business World Media Group) and Rana Safvi (Scholar and Popular Historian). Nivedita Saha is an interdisciplinary artist based out of Dubai, operating from her art atelier, Art Studio Meraki, with an extensive practice spanning different methodologies and forms. Nivedita's work encourages culturally-distinct individuals to think about what itmeans for societies to co-exist in this world. Her work has been included in the collections of prominent museums and private collections, and she continues to explore her inner calling through performances, art calls, collaborative projects, and biennales and art residencies. Saha’s practice focuses on philosophical ideas expressed through diverse forms of narratives. She is interested in retaining old traditions and, in contrast, exploring new ones by creating an honest interactive space for dialogue and reflection. Talking about the occasion, Ms. Nivedita Saha said, “Art is a vehicle for social transformation and individual empowerment for me. It helps me to explore the infinite potential of the feminine divine in all its manifestations. My practice aims at mounting the form and mythology of the goddess to harness inner power and challenge patriarchal norms all over the world. I am excited to be taking Mentza's listeners on a journey with me through my practice and hope it will catalyse the spring cleansing we all need at the end of Navratri.” To add to that, Tapasi Mittal, Mentza Co-Founder, said, “Mentza has always been a space for writers and artists to share their learning and experience through stories, for creators to grow while helping others grow. We are glad to have Nivedita join us on this journey. Her philosophy of art coincides with our approach to learning.” Nivedita’s profound interest in and understanding of mythology, culture, and impacts of faith has led her to travel and share ideas across borders in Kazakhstan, Germany, England, Malaysia, the United States, Portugal, and India.Her residencies include ones at the Dubai Cultural Council, Bernina Kazakhstan, Chaap Artist Residency (Baroda), Berlin Artist Residency and London Artist Residency. Exhibitions of her work include ‘Shaping Collective Possibilities’, at Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, ‘Sustaining Identity’ at Tashkeel Gallery, Dubai, ‘Myths & Legends’ at the 2nd Biennial International Artist Books Exhibition at Gallery Atelier 6000, Bend Oregon, US (her artwork is in the permanent collection of the gallery), ‘A Poetica Do Visual’ in the Gallery of City Museum of Aveiro (her work is in the permanent collection of the museum), and Gallery of Capitania Building, in Portugal; and the ‘Fifth International Miniature Print Biennale Exhibition’ in the Ottawa School of Art, Canada. PWR PWR

