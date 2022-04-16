Soni Razdan shares Bhatt family picture from Alia, Ranbir's wedding

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, following her daughter's recent marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, took to social media on Saturday and shared a picture of the Bhatt family. Razdan posted the family picture, which was clicked on Alia and Ranbir's wedding day, on her Instagram handle and in the caption wrote, "Nearest and dearest," followed by red heart emojis.

The image featured Razdan along with Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Razdan's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke. Yesterday also Razdan had posted a family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in a frame. In it, Ranbir and Alia could be seen posing with their family members for the camera.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday. The duo took pheras in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' five years ago. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

