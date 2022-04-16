Mirzapur Season 3 will focus on multiple interesting angles! Know in detail!

The most popular Indian web series Mirzapur Season 3 will be released sometime in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. The performances of the cast members (particularly Pankaj Tripathi's) were acclaimed by viewers and critics alike. It eventually became the most popular web series of India, followed by Sacred Games.

Hopefully, fans do not have to wait longer for Mirzapur Season 3. It's almost two years fans are waiting for the imminent season.Currently, the pre-production work is underway.

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Mirzapur Season 3!

Some of the plotlines for Mirzapur Season 3 have been revealed via several media and are circulating over the internet. Nothing official has been revealed, but we can say that Mirzapur Season 3 will have more violence in comparison to the previous seasons. It will show multiple story angles to tie up the cliffhangers in Season2.

Kaleen Bhaiya's revenge

Munna Tripathi was killed by Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi) and Guddu (Harshita Gaur). While Munna was killed, Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) was badly injured.

Mirzapur Season 3 will surely show Kaleen Bhaiya taking revenge for his son. The imminent season can show a unification of Kaleen Bhaiya and Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma) and raging a violent fight against Golu and Guddu.

In addition, aided by Maqbool Khan, Beena killed Satyanand Tripathi. Kaleen Bhaiya will probably ask Maqbool to disclose the name of his father's killer. Will Maqbool reveal that it was Beena? Or will he take the blame in order to protect her?

Madhuri Yadav utilizes her power as CM

After Munna's death, Madhuri (played by Isha Talwar) became the new CM who returns to her life as a widow. As a CM, she will be seen as one of the most powerful persons in the upcoming season. Many viewers are expecting her to see utilizing her power to take revenge for her husband's death. Mirzapur Season 3 would also focus on whether Munna's widow will start her life with a new partner.

Dimpy and Robin's wedding

Dimpy (played by Harshita Gaur) and Robin (Priyanshu Painyuli) were engaged at the end of Season 2. We could expect their wedding in Mirzapur Season 3. Robin and Dimpy met when the latter enrolled in a Lucknow-base college. She had a plan to complete her studies but was forced to flee her home of Mirzapur.

Future of Beena Tripathi

Mirzapur Season 3 might reveal the identity of Beena's father. Rasika Dugal, who portrayed the character of Beena in the previous seasons, revealed Beena's probable murder in Mirzapur Season 3. "I'm not worried about a character being killed because I feel like if they've had their time in the story then it's probably best for them to leave. I'm never greedy about carrying on to another season if I feel like the character has lived their bit in the story," Rasika Dugal opined.

Beena's husband Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) may not be the biological father of her baby. That is because he had a low sperm count, as already stated by a doctor after medically testing him. Now many fans of Mirzapur are assuming that Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi) could be the biological dad of her child. His identity can be revealed in Mirzapur Season 3.

Dadda Tyagi's dead son

In the last season, Guddu and Golu meet with the Tyagi family but Dadda Tyagi refuses to deal in drugs, although Shatrughan is interested. Whereas Sharad and Munna finalize the gun deal with Bharat, Dadda Tyagi finds opium in his town and tries to figure out the culprit. Fans also saw the death of one of Dadda Tyagi's sons. While at the moment it is unclear who dies, we do see Vijay Varma taking his ring off. There are high chances that he will impersonate his elder brother in Mirzapur Season 3and try to save Golu from his family's wrath, India Today noted.

Mirzapur Season 3 was renewed on November 12, 2020 by Amazon Prime. It doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

