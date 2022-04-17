Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's 'Nazarandaaz' wraps production

Thanks to each and everyone who worked on this film and to those who supported it unconditionally, the 36-year-old Paatal Lok star posted.Banerjee, who was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket, will also feature in the upcoming horror comedy Bhediya, headlined by Varun Dhawan.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said he has finished filming his upcoming feature ''Nazarandaaz'', which also stars Divya Dutt and Kumud Mishra.

The film, reportedly a comedy, is produced by filmmaker Laxman Utekar-- known for movies like ''Mimi'' and ''Luka Chuppi''--Karishma Sharma and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Directed by Vikrant Deshmukh, ''Nazarandaaz'' went into production last month.

Banerjee took to Instagram and posted a picture with the film's crew.

''And it's a wrap for team 'Nazarandaaz'. When the entire team is united towards achieving a goal.. They achieve it quickly and obstacles becomes opportunity. Thanks to each and everyone who worked on this film and to those who supported it unconditionally,'' the 36-year-old ''Paatal Lok'' star posted.

Banerjee, who was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer ''Rashmi Rocket'', will also feature in the upcoming horror comedy ''Bhediya'', headlined by Varun Dhawan. The film reunites Banerjee with his ''Stree'' director Amar Kaushik.

