Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 could reveal intricate details about some of the fights!

The fight between Kanto Manji Gang and second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang is ongoing. Since the story of the manga is in its final arc, fans are expecting a more captivating storyline in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 250. They are waiting to see the outcome of the final fight in Old Cargo Bay. The raw scans are out for Tokyo Revengers chapter 250.

The previous chapters depict fights between Senju vs. Haruchiyo and Inui vs. Wakaand. Some pairs left for the battle. In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249, Hakkai makes a plan to defeat the Haitani brothers.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 250 is likely to reveal details of some of the fights. It will not only showcase the end to the fight between Akkun and Madarame but also the developments in Senju's and Inui's fights.

The chapter will show a one-to-one fight between Akkun and Madarame where they will try to punch each. But a severe punch from Akkun knocks Madarame, and he is shown standing over the unconscious body of the other fighter.

In the fight between Senju and Sanju, fans will see Sanju getting hurt very badly and bleeding and asks Haruchiyo to stop fighting. In the upcoming chapter, we will also see she apologizes to him for the past incident with Mikey and the toy airplane.

Fans will see Benkei's returning to Inupi and Wakasa in Tokyo Revengers chapter 250. There are no updates on Takemichi and Mikey's positions and what happened to the Haitani brothers in the raw scans, but fans might get some updates on the next chapter, i.e., chapter 251.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 is set to be out on April 20, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they will have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

