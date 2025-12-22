Aborted Match: Serie A's Australian Dream Dashed

Plans to host a groundbreaking Serie A football match between AC Milan and Como in Australia have been canceled. Serie A and local organizers issued a statement, highlighting their inability to proceed due to the Asian Football Confederation's 'escalation of further and unacceptable requests.'

The match was intended to serve as an alternative venue while Milan's San Siro stadium is engaged for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Organizers are now left scrambling to find a new location.

This match would have marked the first time a domestic game from one of Europe's top five leagues was staged outside its continent, adding an historic allure to the attempt. The original schedule for February 8 remains vacant as organizers rethink their strategy.