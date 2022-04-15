Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83: Goku might discover a hidden technique to get a higher-level power

Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super is the sequel to the Legendary Dragon Ball manga written and drawn by Toyo Tarou and supervised by Akira Toriyama. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 is the upcoming installment, and fans are eager to know how the conflict between Goku and Gas wraps up.

Readers have to wait a few more days, as Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 has been scheduled to be released on April 21, 2022. The last few chapters follow an intense fight between Granolah and Gas. Heeters Oil, Maki, and Gas arrive to kill Granolah, Monaito, Goku and Vegeta. Gas wants to be the strongest warrior in the universe, through a wish made to the Cerealian Dragon. Gas defeats Granolah, and he is the strongest warrior right now. Besides, Goku is ready to confront Gas. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 ended on a few cliffhangers.

Chapter 82 features the flashback of Gas versus Bardock. At the end of the chapter we saw Bardock's attempts to destroy Gas but nothing is happening. Heeters plans to beat Granolah, Vegeta, and Monaito, meanwhile Goku arrives on the battlefield in time. However, they are taken to a safer location by the robot speaker, and Goku receives a transmitter. Hopefully Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will reveal something big .

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will focus on the past and depict more of the fight between Bardock and Gas. Check out the teaser of the upcoming chapter below.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 Drafts. #DBSpoilers (1/2)Title: Bardock vs Gas 2 pic.twitter.com/muwIEipOoK — Hype (@DbsHype) April 14, 2022

Here are some of the spoilers and theories about the storyline. Of course, you can wait for the raw scans of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83, which will surface two or three days before its release.

In the fight, Goku will be stunned by the power of Gas. Goku will be kicked by Gas, but he will get injured while blocking his kick in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83. Gas will continue to kick Goku, however, Goku will try to block each of his attacks.

Macki is watching everything. Oatmeel will start playing Scouter's saved audio, and Monaito will recognize Bardock's voice.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will continue the flashback of Granolah the Survivor Arc, where the audio voice gave a warning to Granolah and suggested him to flee from the battle with Gas 40 years ago. He told them to stay alive. The upcoming chapter will reveal how the fight between the villainous Gas and Goku's father Bardock unfolded forty years ago in Planet Cereal.

Earlier during the training, Whis showed Goku how to be the master of the Ultra Instinct and acquire a higher level of power. Now it seems Goku can achieve what could be equivalent to the Angels' power. In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83, Goku will discover a secret behind the hidden technique and all the stories of Bardock vs. Gas that remained undisclosed for the past 40 years.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

