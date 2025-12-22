Political Tensions Escalate as Harish Rawat Faces 'Traitor' Allegations

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has expressed outrage over a video circulating on social media portraying him as a 'traitorous Pakistani agent.' Rawat plans to file an FIR against the BJP, who he accuses of resorting to malicious political tactics.

Rawat, a former Uttarakhand chief minister, criticized the BJP for their alleged moral decline, asserting that his depiction in the video was meant to deflect from genuine political discourse. He defended his religious identity, refuting implications that his discussions on Rahul Gandhi as a potential prime minister were anti-national.

In response, the BJP denied any involvement with the video, with state in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan suggesting that Rawat's actions are an attempt to garner public sympathy. Despite the controversy, the BJP invites Rawat for discussions but advises introspection on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)