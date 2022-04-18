Elite Season 6 began filming in February (5 new cast members added as students)

After the release of Spanish thriller series Elite Season 5, fans are already wondering about its sixth installment. The fifth season was released on 8 April 2021. A few months earlier, Netflix renewed the series for a sixth season in October 2021.

Big news: Elite has been renewed for Season 6!And this December, three new Short Stories will be released:Dec 15th - Phillipe, Caye, & FelipeDec 20th - Samuel & OmarDec 23rd - Patrick pic.twitter.com/wEq7cdXR3h — Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2021

If you missed Elite Season 5, it is currently available on Netflix. The series has acquired a huge fan base and positive reviews, thanks to its captivating storyline and remarkable acting performances. Elite explores concepts and themes associated with teen dramas but also features more progressive issues and other sides to its clichés. These include many diverse sexual themes. Structurally, the series employs a flash-forward plot that involves a mystery element, with each season taking place in two timelines. After crossing a long journey, Netflix is getting ready for Elite Season 6.

Asit's just less than two weeks Elite season 5 streamed, so Elite Season 6 is currently far away from us. Still, we can assume the sixth season is expected to return for the new episodes on 2023, as filming for the series began on February 10, 2022, and the cast is already hard at work bringing another year at Las Encinas to life.

Before production for season 6 began, the Élite Instagram account revealed that five new actors will be joining the cast as new students including Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Alex Pastrana, and Ander Puig.

Ander Puig will be Elite's first trans main cast member.

The name of the returning cast members are yet to be disclosed, but seemingly we could expect some major characters from season five to return in Elite Season 6. They are Itzan Escamilla as Samuel (aka Samu), Omar Ayuso as Omar, Claudia Salas as Rebeka (aka Rebe), Georgina Amorós as Cayetana, Carla Díaz as Ari, Manu Rios as Patrick, Martina Cariddi as Mencía, Diego Martín as Benjamín, Pol Granch as Phillipe, Valentina Zenere as Isadora, and André Lamoglia as Iván.

