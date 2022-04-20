Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th, the tweet read.According to a video shared by the streaming platform, the film will also be available in Telugu.Following the life of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, the film is one of the biggest hits of the year as yet, amassing nearly Rs 130 crore at the box office.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 10:18 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed period drama ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' is set to premiere on Netflix on April 26, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The Hindi film, headlined by Alia Bhatt in the title role, released in cinemas on February 25.

Netflix India shared the date announcement of the film's digital release on its official Twitter page. ''Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai. #GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th,'' the tweet read.

According to a video shared by the streaming platform, the film will also be available in Telugu.

Following the life of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, the film is one of the biggest hits of the year as yet, amassing nearly Rs 130 crore at the box office. It was the first collaboration between Bhansali, known for films such as ''Devdas'', ''Bajirao Mastani'' and ''Padmaavat'', and Bhatt.

Based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi's book ''Mafia Queens of Mumbai'', ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' was backed by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Bhansali has also joined hands with Netflix for his pre-Independence set project ''Heeramandi'', which marks his digital debut.

The upcoming series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-Independent India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022