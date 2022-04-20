Alice in Borderland Season 2: Mira’s identity withheld, she might be a game master!

Netflix's Japanese thriller series 'Alice in Borderland' is soon returning to Netflix! Alice in Borderland Season 2 finally got its release date. After an impressive first season fans were waiting for the second season. In the last month, Netflix revealed Alice in Borderland Season 2 to be premiered on December 22 and the 10 cast members who survived season 1 will return to face more difficult challenges.

Most of the first season's cast is returning in the second season. That's because Alice in Borderland Season 2 follows Arisu, Usagi, Chishiya, Ann, Niragi, Kuina, Aguni, and Mira the game master. While fans will miss Arisu's friends Chōta and Karube, we are also getting new faces, as more characters from the manga will be introduced.

'Alice in Borderland' is a survival thriller series. It shows Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo where they are forced to compete in card games. After surviving their first game, players receive "visas", which are extended further upon successful completion of more card games. If the visas expire, the individuals are executed by red lasers being shot from the sky.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 ends by showing a flashback. Momoka wanders through the empty city with her friend Asahi, recording videos over the phone. In the present, Arisu confronts Aguni, who tells the rest of the group that he is "the witch," but that his victim was not Momoka but his best friend Hatter, who shot him in self-defense. Meanwhile, Arisu replies that the witch is Momoka instead of Aguni.

As Aguni attempts to kill Niragi, who is still determined to kill everyone, the remaining players throw Momoka into the bonfire, winning the game. As the survivors leave the burning hotel, Chishiya collects the final card. The next day, Arisu and Usagi watch several videos recorded by Asahi, who had committed suicide during the game. The video revealed that Asahi and Momoka are dealers, for the players who organize games to extend their visas.

Another clip reveals that the duo visited an underground lair filled with gamemasters. Arisu and Usagi manage to locate the lair, only finding a pile of executed gamemasters.

Watching the video, it's clear to Chishiya and Kuina that the gamemasters are also the players. In the last scene, fans saw a woman named Mira appears who introduces a new set of games to collect face cards.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will clear all the loose ends left in the first season. Fans will surely get the identity of Mira. The mysterious woman is probably the Game Master.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese thriller series.

Also Read: Love, Victor Season 3 is all set for June release! Victor to make a 'relatable' choice