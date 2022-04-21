Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen shared his shooting experience with Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones is returning to theatres after a long gap of 13 years. While fans are impatient to get the updates on their favorite film series, James Mangold asks them to keep patience while sharing an update on the production last month.

Mangold informed that they moved on to the editing phase or the next chapter in the iconic Harrison Ford franchise created by George Lucas.

"Although I've been cutting while shooting, I officially start editing INDY today! To all those asking about trailers and teasers, still, drops and first looks and other peeks or sneaks, this is the right place to look for info, but just a bit too soon. Be well and be patient!" Mangold said via Twitter.

Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by James Mangold. Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Rayne Roberts are the producers of the fifth installment.

Indiana Jones 5 began its pre-production in 2020. The Principal photography began in the U.K. on June 4, 2021, and was wrapped up in December 2021. The delays are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some hiccups due to the fact that the 79-year-old, Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury on the film set in June.

Indiana Jones 5 is yet to get its title. After the release of 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' in 2018, a fifth sequel is under development, and the franchise director James Mangold hinted the film might be set in the 1960s. Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies, the Nazis, through their involvement in the 60s Space Battle.

Harrison Ford is back to play his iconic role Indy. In the last installment, viewers saw the title character traveled throughout different countries. The adventure lover Indiana Jones traveled to Peru, Nepal, Egypt, the USA, China, India, Italy, Austria, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.

Back in January 2021, James Mangold hinted that Indiana Jones will travel in search of Fountain of Youth, and the film would be set in 1960s New York City.

Mads Mikkelsen has joined Indiana Jones 5. He will be playing the villain in the untitled Indiana Jones 5. He will be playing the role of a NAZI scientist enlisted in NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative. Furthermore, fans would see Shaunette Renee Wilson playing Mads Mikkelsen's character's CIA, who will be responsible for babysitting.

Mads Mikkelsen's villain's character will be accompanied by a female, who's described as "an evil and brutal killer. "it's unclear, whether Scarlett Johansson will play as the female villain.

Recently, Mads Mikkelsen shared his shooting experience in interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Mikkelsen explained how he mastered the art of playing villains, revealed the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and teased the long-awaited Indiana Jones movie.

He said, "He's an insanely powerful person. Not just as an actor, but physically. I remember the first day we were shooting. It was a night shoot. Then we stopped at 5 am. He [Ford] got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometers [31 miles]. Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster."

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023. Stay tuned to get more updates!

