Those brooding over heritage are lagging behind now: Aveek Sarkar

In today's world, those brooding over heritage are lagging behind as people are ready to embrace what is new, media baron Aveek Sarkar, said on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address of 'Bochhorer Best' (best of the year) award instituted by Anandabazar.com to honour Bengali achievers in different fields in the past year, Sarkar, Editor Emeritus of the ABP group, said online media is free from any heritage tag.

''We are not bound by any heritage. We are not a legacy media. Heritage means bound by past. In the present world, two countries are calling the shots - the US and China. While the US doesn't have much heritage, China has ruthlessly erased its past. In this world, those brooding over heritage are lagging behind,'' Sarkar, also Chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI), said.

''In a way, all online initiatives are new, a new venture and we are no different. But happy that you have stood by us, the readers have stood by us,'' he said. On the awards, Sarkar said there is another Bengal besides the one torn by violence and bloodshed and ''We will witness the journey of that Bengal tonight.'' Popular Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya, eminent restaurateur Anjan Chatterjee, scientist Partha Majumder who is involved in research on Covid-19 outbreak, Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami, cop-cum-social worker Sukumar Upadhya, rising Bengali actress Madhumita Sarkar were among those adjudged for the 'Bochhorer Best' honour by the leading online paper.

While accepting the honour, Goswami who was the Indian cricket team captain said, ''The feeling of representing my country gave me goosebumps. It is a defining moment for every sportsperson.'' Stating that he was humbled to receive the award, Chatterjee said the food of Kolkata has now been accepted in London. Marina Tabassum, a Bangladeshi architect, was also honoured for her innovative architectural works in her country and outside.

''We are not confined within Bengal but acknowledge pioneering works of every Bengali across the world,'' the online editor Anindya Jana said. Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, Director Srijit Mukherji, Arindam Sil, Bengali diva Rituparna Sengupta, actor Rudranil Ghosh were among those present at the function.

