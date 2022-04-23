One Piece Chapter 1047: Luffy to use a new attack style called ‘Gomu Gomu No Thunder’

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1047 is going to have a mesmerizing storyline. One Piece is one of the longest-running mangas of all time. The manga series has crossed 1000 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge.

After the break of one week, One Piece Chapter 1047 is returning on Sunday, April 24, 2022. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1047 of One Piece will be available at midnight JST on April 24.

Spoilers alert: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1047

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1047 are out via Twitter and Reddit. Twitter user Orojapan shared some details of the leaked chapter. According to the details, the chapter will be titled "The Sky of the Capital", and it features Luffy's allies' plan to escape.

Luffy will use a new attack style which he named "Gomu Gomu No Thunder." One Piece Chapter 1047 will also feature some unbelievable fighting moments between Luffy and Kaido.

In One Piece Chapter 1047, Kaido will reveal that the former Pirate King is not a devil fruit user. He also believes that "skills" are not required to conquer the world.

To attack Kaido, Luffy will create his gigantic fist that is bigger than the Onigashima Island.

Besides, Yamato will encourage Momonosuke to build stronger as he has reached high and his Flame Cloud might vanish soon. One Piece Chapter 1047 is going to be another action-packed chapter. The chapter may depict Momonosuke showing his unexpected courage to prevent Onigashima from crashing into the Flower Capital, while Luffy is busy fighting against Kaidou.

":Yamato: Make the flame clouds! you can do it Momonosuke!

Momo: Your words change nothing! I can't! It's impossible for me!

I just can't!

(Toki: Momonosuke!! Go! Go with Kin'emon and the other vassels to the future 20 years beyond! And there you will revive the Kozuki clan!

Momonosuke: I can't do it!)"

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Let's remind you again that after the release of One Piece Chapter 1047, there will be a one-week hiatus before the release of One Piece Chapter 1048. It was pre-decided that the manga creator Eiichiro Oda would go for some breaks but he would take care of the chapters to ensure fans are not disappointed.

