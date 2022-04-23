Anupam Kher meets PM Modi, shares social media post in his praise

Left Menu

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Saturday, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and following their meeting, shared a social media post praising the PM's work for the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:37 IST
Anupam Kher with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Saturday, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and following their meeting, shared a social media post praising the PM's work for the country. 'The Kashmir Files' actor took to his Twitter handle and posted pictures from his meeting with PM Modi. In the first image, both of them could be seen standing together while facing the camera, while in the second one, Kher presented a special gift to the PM on behalf of his mother Dulari.

Along with the image, he tweeted, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. It was a great pleasure to meet you today. The hard work you are doing day and night for the countrymen is inspiring! We will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the Rudraksha mala sent by my mother to protect you. Jai Ho. Jai Hind!" PM Modi replied to the actor's social media post by tweeting, "Thank you very much @AnupamPKher Ji. It is the blessings of your respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keeps motivating me continuously for the service of Mother Bharati."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher recently received a lot of appreciation for his powerful performance in 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

