Cycling-Alaphilippe treated in ambulance after heavy crash on Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:23 IST
World champion Julian Alaphilippe was being treated in an ambulance after crashing heavily during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic on Sunday.
The Frenchman was involved in a huge pile-up near the front of the main bunch and fell into a ditch, around 62 kilometres from the finish.
French TV channel France 3 reported that the 29-year-old was conscious.
