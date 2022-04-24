Cycling-Alaphilippe treated in ambulance after heavy crash on Liege-Bastogne-Liege

World champion Julian Alaphilippe was being treated in an ambulance after crashing heavily during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic on Sunday.

The Frenchman was involved in a huge pile-up near the front of the main bunch and fell into a ditch, around 62 kilometres from the finish.

French TV channel France 3 reported that the 29-year-old was conscious.

