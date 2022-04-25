Cobra Kai Season 5 is 'fully edited,' says Jon Hurwitz

The fifth season of the martial art drama Cobra Kai has wrapped up filming and post-production work, but its premiere date has yet to be announced. The fourth season arrived on Netflix only recently, meaning that the fifth season will take some more time to arrive. Meanwhile, most of the predictions seem to suggest that Cobra Kai Season 5 could also get a summer 2022 release date.

The series became more popular during the pandemic and accumulated huge viewers. Cobra kai had high viewership on both YouTube and Netflix and received generally positive reviews from critics. Cobra Kai Season 4 was the #1 Global show on Netflix, trending #1 in over 80 countries. It earned over 120 million viewing hours.

One of the series creators, Josh Heald has stated that the writer's room organized to write Cobra Kai Season 5 as early as July 2021. Then the filming then began on September 20, 2021 and had wrapped by December 19, 2021. Cobra Kai co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald posted a photo confirming the wrapping news of the fifth season on Twitter along with the caption "Five. Fin." The filming of Cobra Kai Season 5 has done in in Atlanta, Georgia

The post-production works for the fifth season of Cobra Kai commenced in early March 2022. According to the music composer of the series, Zach Robinson, they were in the process of scoring episodes 1 through 3. He and his music composing partner Leo Birenberg are both returning.

On April 17, Jon Hurwitz (series creator) updated us on season 5 via a Twitter AMA, which reads:

"S5 is fully edited and awesome! Still mixing the second half and working on the score with our composers. Loving some new musical themes!"

Neither Netflix nor the S5 production house has yet announced the exact release date of Cobra Kai Season 5. The fourth season was filmed between January 20, 2021, and April 15, 2021, and was released in December 2021. In case of Cobra Kai Season 5, the filming was wrapped up in December last year while the editing was done in the current month. So, if the previous release pattern is followed, we can expect that Cobra Kai Season 5 will be premiered in autumn 2022. What's on Netflix also predicted the same.

Cobra Kai Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

