Is Violet Evergarden Season 2 possible in future? (With what to expect)

It has been four years fans are waiting to hear the renewal news of Violet Evergarden the Japanese light novel series. The first season dropped its finale with 13 episodes on April 5, 2018. Unfortunately, the creators are still silent on Violet Evergarden Season 2. But it is yet not canceled.

Is there a chance that Violet Evergarden will get renewed for a second season? Or is it secretly underway? After four years why fans are still eagerly waiting for Violet Evergarden Season 2? Today we will clear everything that we know to date.

The Japanese anime series hit home with many and was critically acclaimed and garnered positive reviews throughout the world. It won millions of hearts for its extraordinary story. The series tells the story of Auto Memory Dolls. People were initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels and later hired by other people who needed their services.

If we consider all the factors like its popularity, rating, profitability and reviews, then the series might hit the small screen in the future.

According to reports published last year in several online news portals, Kyoto Animation is working on the scripts. Violet Evergarden Season 2 may drop by the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022. The production for Season 2 is halted due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Violet Evergarden left with many cliffhangers, so we did hope for a potential season 2. The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season. It is still a mystery whether he is dead or not. Furthermore, there are many plots where the story could expand.

The first season is adapted from the novel's chapters 6,7,10 and 11. Still, there are several chapters are left to adapt.

Meanwhile, Netflix has acquired the right to stream the series worldwide. There is one spinoff and a movie released after the series. "Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll", and "Violet Evergarden: The Movie" was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any series for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. So we could wait for Violet Evergarden Season 2 in the future, especially when the first season of the anime series left some loose ends for another season.

The 13-episode series is taken from the Japanese light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. The novel series was produced by Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito.

Some cast members may return to voice their characters in Violet Evergarden Season 2. This includes Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, and Minor Chihara as Erica.

Right now there is no official confirmation on the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2. But the creators did not cancel it officially. Stay tuned to get more updates.

