Mumbai Hunar Haat had 20 lakh visitors: Naqvi

An event featuring art, cultural, musical and laser lights show programmes will be organised on Tuesday to mark the closing ceremony of the 40th Hunar Haat, organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, here on Tuesday.

Hunar Haat provides market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts.

Ministry employees, including those who worked there earlier, and renowned artists who have played an important role in the successful journey of Hunar Haat will be felicitated during the event, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Interacting with media at the Hunar Haat venue at MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex here, the minister said the 40th Hunar Haat began on April 16 and around 20 lakh people from Mumbai and nearby areas visited it.

Around 1,000 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs participated in the Hunar Haat.

Naqvi said the visitors enjoyed delicious traditional food from various regions of the country. Traditional circus, laser light shows and cultural-musical programmes were major attractions at the Mumbai Hunar Haat.

Naqvi said Hunar Haat is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call "Vocal for Local" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat". Besides promoting ancestral arts and crafts from remote areas, Hunar Haat has provided employment opportunities to over 9.50 lakh artisans and craftsmen within six years, he said, adding over 50 per cent of the beneficiaries are women artisans.

The minister said Hunar Haat will also be organised in Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Jammu, Chennai, Agra, Prayagraj, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and a few other places in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)