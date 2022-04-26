Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation; Crawley family return in new 'Downton Abbey' film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'The Bad Guys' Topples 'Fantastic Beasts 3' With $24 Million Debut

Universal's kid-friendly caper "The Bad Guys" pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." In its second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the "Harry Potter" prequel series plummeted to third place with $14 million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.' Wizarding film franchise.

Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case, says ex-wife left him 'broken'

Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was "broken" by the time their marriage fell apart. Depp's fourth day on the witness stand in a Virginia court ended with his attorneys playing audio from a conversation that took place after Heard had secured a restraining order against him in 2016.

Crawley family return in new 'Downton Abbey' film

The Crawley family are back, this time with a film that takes place at their famed "Downton Abbey" home as well as the French Riviera in the second movie stemming from the award-winning television series. Released in UK cinemas on Friday, "Downton Abbey: A New Era" sees the return of the fictitious aristocratic Crawley family and their servants who run a sprawling estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Comedian Jon Stewart feted for humor, advocacy with Mark Twain Prize

Comedian Jon Stewart became the 23rd recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, with tributes from late night television hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel plus music from singer Bruce Springsteen. Stewart, who captured the American zeitgeist while zinging politicians and the media as host of the "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central for 16 years, joked about the big-name stars celebrating him whose careers he helped advance.

