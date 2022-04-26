Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 Episode 4: Title, release date & all updates

The popular anime "Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3: Ultra Romantic" (Japanese name: Kaguya-Samawa Kokurasetai Season 3: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen) is on air now. Episode 4 will be the upcoming installment, and it is scheduled to premiere on April 29, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. on Crunchyroll and Wakanim!

We learned earlier that Season 3 would cover the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad. Kaguya-Sama Season 3 will contain the storyline of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are the head honchos of the student council at a prestigious school for children of the elite, with Kaguya being the cream of the crop.

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 Episode 3 is titled, "Nagisa Kashiwagi Wants to Kill/Maki Shijou Wants to Take Action/Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Be Believed."

The show features Nagisa's doubt about her boyfriend and fears of betrayal. Moreover, it also sheds light on Maki's desire to act upon her negative impulses and plans to steal someone's boyfriend just because she likes him.

Nagisa shares her fear to Kaguya and Gigako in the hall that she could be cheated by her boyfriend, Tsubasa. She also said that she has been seen Tsubasa talking with someone over the phone during the lunch break. She also said that according to the one side's telephonic conversation it seems both of them are overfriendly.

But Gigako believes this is not enough evidence to accuse somebody while Kaguya agrees with Nagisa. She believes there might be some hidden motives behind the secret engagement. However, later Nagisa confesses that she did not find any evidence, while she checked Tsubasa's phone behind his back. Again, she changed her mind after seeing her boyfriend go to karaoke with the same girl.

Listening to everything, Kaguya remembers Hayasaka going to karaoke with Shirogane; however, she chooses not to indulge in any second thoughts coming to her mind. However, Nagisa decides to confront alone with her boyfriend and to find the truth behind it.

Later it was revealed that Tsubasa was talking with Maki over the phone. He took Maki's help to buy a heart-shaped necklace, which he wants to gift it to Nagisa. The couple celebrates the occasion with a kiss and later thanks Maki for her help.

But Maki probably likes Nagisa's boyfriend. Fujiwara said to Kaguya that she heard girls and boys usually play Yamanote Line and Ten-Yen coin games. Fujiwara asked all her friends to play the game. In the game, the participants are asked some questions and they need to be answering in yes or no.

One who wants to answer 'Yes' will put the coin face up. The participants are not supposed to tell lie in the answer. But in the game, Kaguya notices that there is only one coin dated 1989. Kaguya realized that she could not hide her secret crush and that she needs to open up.

After the voting was done, when the handkerchief was lifted, the 1989 coin is missing. The coin has been changed with a 1979 coin. Now it's time for Shirogane to confess his feeling about Kaguya.

Besides, they also believe that the person that is first to confess becomes the inferior one in the relationship. As a result, they both vowed to set up complicated mind games and daily traps to force the other to confess.

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 Episode 4 is titled "A Cowrie a Swallow Gave Birth To," Part 1" (Transcription: "Shinomiya Kaguya no Muri Nandai "Tsubame no). Crunchyroll Premium subscribers can watch the new episode of Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 as soon as it goes live.

