Boruto Episode 247: Araumi to lead Funato clan while Boruto & team are ready for revenge!

The Japanese animanga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 247 will air on Sunday without any break. The installment will feature Kirigakure, Funato and several Konohagenin tours of team 7, team 5 and Kawaki.

It's not yet clear whether supports or any characters will be introduced to the battle between KirigakureorFunato. Moreover, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 247 could also show the fall of Tenma after the death of Kagura.

The Japanese anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Episode 247 will continue the arc "The Land of Water or Mizu No Kuni". According to leaks, the arc will continue up to episode Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 where Kirigakure and Funato require making peace.

Boruto episode 247 is titled "For Kagura." In this episode, Boruto and the team will proceed to take revenge for Kagura's death. The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 247 is out. Boruto asks that they must think to make a move against Funamushi. And there's no time for discussion. It's time to take down Funamushi immediately. The others agreed. But Kangura's last wish was to protect his village. The team also promises to take the possible action to protect the village.

Meanwhile, Araumi is informed by Isari that Tenma has died in the battle. While Seiren is between life and death from his serious injuries, he explodes with anger at another tragedy.

Araumi will take command of the battle and lead the Funato clan to attack Kirigakure in Boruto:Naruto Next Generations Episode 247.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 246 recaps

"Everybody charges at Funamushi, but he disarms and blocks them with his Jutsu, though Boruto - filled with rage - gets through, using his Karma. Using his Rasengan, Boruto thrashes Funamushi. While the Funato retreat, Sarada and Iwabe try to close Kagura's wound with healing ninjutsu.

Unfortunately, Kagura's wound proves to be fatal, and he asks everyone to protect his village while giving his written request to free his comrades to Hebiichigo. Kagura dies with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, as Isari tries talking him down, Tenma considers attacking Chojuro personally, in order for his adoptive father Araumi to finally recognize his strength.

Boruto's team questions whether he is ok after using the Karma. Boruto calms them, citing that Momoshiki can't take over because of Amado's pills. At night, Tenma decides to leave to kill Chojuro anyway. Chojuro was lying in wait with his forces and easily corners the would-be assassin Tenma. Refusing to divulge any information, the wounded Funato lunges at the Mizukage, but Chojuro cuts Tenma down effortlessly and begins the assault on the Funato ships."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 247 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

