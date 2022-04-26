French actor Vincent Lindon to head jury of next Cannes Film Festival
French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival’s 75th anniversary edition, with a lineup that includes Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel and an Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann featuring Tom Hanks, the Festival said on its website.
Lindon will follow U.S. director Spike Lee, who headed the jury last year.
The festival will run from May 17-28.
