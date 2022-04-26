Left Menu

French actor Vincent Lindon to head jury of next Cannes Film Festival

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:09 IST
French actor Vincent Lindon to head jury of next Cannes Film Festival
  • Country:
  • France

French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the Cannes Film Festival’s 75th anniversary edition, with a lineup that includes Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel and an Elvis biopic by Baz Luhrmann featuring Tom Hanks, the Festival said on its website.

Lindon will follow U.S. director Spike Lee, who headed the jury last year.

The festival will run from May 17-28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022