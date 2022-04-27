Left Menu

NetEase's Cloud Music sues Tencent Music for alleged unfair competition

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2022 08:15 IST
NetEase's Cloud Music unit said on Wednesday it has initiated legal proceedings against Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), alleging unfair competition.

NetEase Cloud Music said in the statement that TME had repeatedly and "illegally" played "unauthorised" songs on CME's various music-streaming platforms.

