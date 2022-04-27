NetEase's Cloud Music sues Tencent Music for alleged unfair competition
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 08:15 IST
- Country:
- China
NetEase's Cloud Music unit said on Wednesday it has initiated legal proceedings against Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), alleging unfair competition.
NetEase Cloud Music said in the statement that TME had repeatedly and "illegally" played "unauthorised" songs on CME's various music-streaming platforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement