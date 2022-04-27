Left Menu

It's a fan girl moment for Mouni Roy

There might not be a single Bollywood actor who doesn't adore Hrithik Roshan, and this time it's Mouni Roy who's fawning over him in a new social media post she uploaded on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:31 IST
It's a fan girl moment for Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy and Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There might not be a single Bollywood actor who doesn't adore Hrithik Roshan, and this time it's Mouni Roy who's fawning over him in a new social media post she uploaded on Wednesday. The 'Gold' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely photo from Amsterdam, where they have gone for a brand shoot.

In the picture, the duo could be seen standing beside each other as Hrithik held up a victory sign. Mouni captioned the post, "From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human." Both of them were dressed in black and looked really wonderful as they posed against the beautiful European city backdrop. They exuded fantastic chemistry together.

Fire and heart emoticons flooded the comment section, including actor Aashka Goradia, who commented with fire emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming multi starrer movie 'Brahmastra' which will be released on September 9 and Hrithik's 'Vikram Vedha' will be hitting the silver screen on September 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022