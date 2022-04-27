It's a fan girl moment for Mouni Roy

There might not be a single Bollywood actor who doesn't adore Hrithik Roshan, and this time it's Mouni Roy who's fawning over him in a new social media post she uploaded on Wednesday. The 'Gold' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely photo from Amsterdam, where they have gone for a brand shoot.

In the picture, the duo could be seen standing beside each other as Hrithik held up a victory sign. Mouni captioned the post, "From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human." Both of them were dressed in black and looked really wonderful as they posed against the beautiful European city backdrop. They exuded fantastic chemistry together.

Fire and heart emoticons flooded the comment section, including actor Aashka Goradia, who commented with fire emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming multi starrer movie 'Brahmastra' which will be released on September 9 and Hrithik's 'Vikram Vedha' will be hitting the silver screen on September 30. (ANI)

