BLACKPINK is reportedly making a comeback! "Please show lots of support" says Jennie

Fans' favorite South Korean idol group, BLACKPINK is reportedly set to comeback in June. As per media reports, an insider revealed that the girls are making a comeback with a new album.

However, there is no official announcement yet by the group or their label YG Entertainment. If the reports are to be believed, the pop group is returning after October 2020, when they dropped their first full-length album "THE ALBUM" and its title track "Lovesick Girls."

Also Read: Blackpink's Rosé's solo 'On The Ground' is YouTube's most- watched 2021 K-pop song

Recently, one of the BLACKPINK members Jennie made an appearance in one of the episodes of YG Entertainment's tvN show, The Game Caterers. In the episode, she talked about their comeback and asked fans to wait.

"BLACKPINK is preparing for our comeback. I don't know if I should say it, but since I'm here alone, I'll say it," she said. "Please show lots of support."

The four-member groups, BLACKPINK consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa act as a team and have the world's top songs, like How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, and lovesick Girls.

The Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records.

BLACKPINK becomes the most-subscribed music act on the platform and the most-followed girl group on Spotify, with over 29 million followers as of April 2022.

Also Read: Blackpink's severe record – 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' crosses 1.1bn views, outshines PSY's number

The group's first documentary film, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, premiered on Netflix on October 14, 2020, and covered the four years since the group's debut in 2016. The documentary included footage from their training days, looks at their home lives, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with the members, as well as glimpses into the making of The Album.

Their live concert "The Show" which was held on January 31, 2021, featured the first-ever live performances of several songs from "The Album", as well as of Rosé's song "Gone" from her first solo single album "R". And during the pandemic, more than 280,000 people purchased memberships to access the show, and the concert was live-streamed across 100 countries.

Blackpink released a Japanese version of The Album on August 3, 2021. The release included Japanese versions for four out of the eight tracks— "How You Like That" , "Pretty Savage" , "Lovesick Girls" , and "You Never Know"—and came in 12 different physical editions.

Also Read: Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin returning from LA honeymoon trip! See the trip images!