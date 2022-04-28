Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin returning from LA honeymoon trip! See the trip images!

South Korean actors Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin got married in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022. Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment released new photos of their wedding on April 11! And now the 'Crash Landing on You' stars have been spotted enjoying their honeymoon in New York City.

Several fans gathered at Tom Bradley International Airport to catch a glimpse of them. Fans shared numerous pictures of the couple on social media. At first, images of the couple were circulated on Weibo on April 24. Later, the pictures were posted by the official agency page. In the image, the newlywed couple is seen in the Restaurant in Korea Town, NYC. The post reads: "BinJin couple on honeymoon in America."

Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin reportedly enjoyed their honeymoon trip from LA to NYC and then to Hawaii. Here are the revealed pictures:

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are returning from their US honeymoon trip to their home in South Korea on April 28, 2022. The stars' agencies MSTeam and VAST Entertainment stated: "We cannot disclose any information regarding their private lives."

