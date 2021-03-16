Left Menu

Blackpink’s Rosé’s solo ‘On The Ground’ is YouTube’s most- watched 2021 K-pop song

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:55 IST
Blackpink's Rosé's solo 'On The Ground' is YouTube's most- watched 2021 K-pop song
Blackpink's Queen Rosé launched her much-awaited first single solo album R.

The golden voice vocalist, Blackpink's Queen Rosé, 24, has finally launched her much-awaited first single solo album R, with its title track 'On The Ground' on March 12. Rosé's album consists of two songs namely the title track 'On the Ground' and the 'Gone.'

New Zealand-born Rosé is the second Blackpink member to make a solo debut. First Jennie released her solo album 'Solo' in 2018. The members of the South Korean girl group Blackpink congratulate her and set flowers for her solo debut.

The song track became popular and received positive reviews throughout the world. The song 'On The Ground' streams by 39 million people within 24 hrs just after the release and broke the records of YouTube. The song is trending as the most-watched K-pop song in 2021 on YouTube.

Rosé's song already topped on many music charts of different countries and more than 51 regions including Singapore. 'On The Ground' reached No.1 in iTunes.

Even before its release, the album with two sets of the song had already made a record for making pre-stock orders by a female South Korean soloist. More than 400,000 albums were ordered ahead of its release globally.

Rosé sang the song in English, which is quite different from the other Korean language song that she has sung as a part of Blackpink. While describing her work experience, she said, that she thought writing an album in English would be easy and comfortable to listen to by her global fans.

Before launching the album, in a press conference Rosé said, "For each song, there's a language that goes with it. I thought hard about what language would help make the song more complete and thought English would fit the song."

She also described the meaning of the song on YouTube's released saying "Basically the song is kind of about looking for answers in life, for a purpose in life, and I feel like people, especially these days, can relate to it. Sometimes when you're always kind of on that roll, you kind of forget to take care of what actually matters to you most, and it's just a song that says that everything we need is already within us. There's no need to go out and look for it."

