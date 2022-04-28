The Witcher Season 3 updates: Second week night shoots held in Virginia Water! Know more

After the super-hit first two seasons of fictional medieval period drama The Witcher, fans are looking forward to watching its third season. Netflix already announced that The Witcher Season 3 is underway. Here's every recent update we know about the third season of the series.

The Witcher Season 3 filming status

While announcing The Witcher Season 3's filming, the creators released the first set of photos of Geralt, Yennefer, and Cirifrom. Filming for The Witcher Season 3 started in Croatia. Currently, Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan are busy with the second week of night shoots in England with the director Stephen Surjik. The night shoots took place in Virginia Water Lake in Surrey. Though all the names of the cast who are presently involved in shooting are yet to be revealed, horses and a large crew were present (as per Redanian Intelligence).

Last week Stephen Surjik was filming the Belleteyn scenes in Epping Forest near London, while the second director Gandja Monteiro scouted locations in Wales with DoP Dale McCready.

Plot for The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher Season 3 was renewed in September 2021, two months before the premiere of the second season. The series will be adapted from the second proper novel in The Witcher Saga, titled 'Time of Contempt.' Lauren Hissrich recognized that the second season was very different from the books, with some new plotlines and character upgrades added to the Netflix drama. He also stated on Twitter that Season 3 would adapt the source material much more closely.

Following the production updates, the official Twitter account of the drama shared an exciting insight into The Witcher's Season 3 plot: "We're also excited to reveal the official plot summary for the upcoming season...."

Here is the summary;

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

In that book, Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt reunited and traveled to the Brotherhood's headquarters of Aretuza (season 2 finale). In 'Time of Contempt', a revolution takes place, so the main character of the story may separate again. The Witcher Season 3 will introduce "the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard."

During the preparation of the script, the showrunner already described the future plotline of The Witcher Season 3. He revealed that there is a chance that Nenneke's relationship will be explored further in the third season of The Witcher.

"To be true to the books, I think there's a chance to explore the Nenneke relationship a little further. Of course, I would love to work with the Witchers some more, but it all depends on how much the story allows. I'm a huge fan of the books and staying loyal to them, and it's about making sure that story happens without too much in the way of diversions or side things going on to muddy the waters," the showrunner said to Ign.

The Witcher Season 3 cast

The Witcher expanded its season 3 cast by adding four actors to play characters that are largely familiar to fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's books. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced that the fantasy drama has added Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin to the cast.

Amell and Zhang will play Gallatin and Milva respectively, while Skinner and Elwin will portray Prince Radovid and Mistle. This new quartet of actors will join returning cast members Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, along with Joey Batey, My Anna Buring, Tom Canton, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimi M Khayisa and Wilson Mbomio among others.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko in the fantasy drama, The Witcher Season 3.

