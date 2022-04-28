Left Menu

Post Malone announces release date for new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

American rapper and songwriter Post Malone has announced June 3 as the release date for his long-promised new album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:15 IST
Post Malone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American rapper and songwriter Post Malone has announced June 3 as the release date for his long-promised new album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache'. He shared the message on Twitter along with a blurry red image and a link to pre-save the album on streaming services.

This album will mark Malone's first on the Mercury Records label, the revival of which was announced by Republic Records earlier in April. Tyler Arnold, the newly installed president of Mercury, signed and developed Malone at Republic where he had been executive VP of A&R.

The title of the album was announced in January in a Billboard cover story meant to help the launch the record that made some fans believe it was coming sooner than it ultimately did. He had spoken of an album-in-progress as far back as April 2020. A single teasing the album, 'One Right Now', which was in collaboration with the Weeknd, was released in November. It debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

