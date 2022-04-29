Left Menu

Already a blockbuster, since the day it smacked the silver screen, 'The Kashmir Files' is still going strong in cinemas, and the audience is growing increasingly fond of it.

As 'The Kashmir Files' completes 50 days in theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says it's a victory of truth
The Kashmir Files (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Already a blockbuster, since the day it smacked the silver screen, 'The Kashmir Files' is still going strong in cinemas, and the audience is growing increasingly fond of it. Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie took to his Twitter handle and said, "Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It's a victory of Truth. It's a victory of Humanity. It's truly a people's film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice"

With a worldwide gross of 331 crores, the film's box office collection is also pretty impressive and intriguing. The movie was released on March 11 2022 by Zee Productions and talks about the pain, trauma, suffering and mass killing of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. The audience is really proud of it and the film is indeed an eye-opener for everyone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

