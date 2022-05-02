When will ‘The Dragon Prince Season 4’ come on Netflix? Know recent updates!

Since Dragon Prince Season 3, the Canadian fantasy TV series was released in November 2019 on Netflix, enthusiasts are wondering for the release date of Dragon Prince Season 4.

There is no official announcement about when The Dragon Prince Season 4 is returning on Netflix, but fans know for sure that their show is returning soon. Netflix renewed the show for four more seasons shortly after the release of its third season.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 production status

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is currently under production. Netflix confirmed a few months earlier that the scripts for the nine episodes are set and they recorded the entire fourth season with their voice actors.

"At this point, the scripts for all nine episodes have been written, we've recorded the entire season with our amazing voice actors, storyboards and animatic are complete, and we're now in the process of fully animating each episode with our partners at Bardel Entertainment."

The Dragon Prince Season 4 storyline

Season 4 will be titled "Earth". It will follow a new chapter of the original saga called The Dragon Prince: Name Withheld. As per Saga, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will have a total of seven seasons for the series.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

Season 4 will also entertain viewers with the funny and unusual things in the plot. In an interview with Inverse, the series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond hinted to viewers that Claudia would come back in The Dragon Prince Season 4.

"When we get back to her in Season 4, there is some amazing stuff, just in the first few episodes, which by the way are also funny and quirky and all the things we've come to love about the character, but she becomes a very critically important driving force of the narrative in Season 4," told Aaron Ehasz.

In addition, a new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel that Harrow voice actor Luke Rodriq would return as Karim.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 release date

Since The Dragon Prince Season 3 was concluded in November 2019, fans kept waiting for The Dragon Prince Season 4. As we all know that the COVID-19 has taken a toll on most of the television and film industry, the production for The Dragon Prince Season 4 will take some additional time.

But it's too early to predict the release date for the anime series. However, According to Netflix Life, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will be released on Netflix in 2023.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see Jack DeSena returning to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also return for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson, and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for Aaravos, Soren, Viren, and Claudia respectively.

The release date for The Dragon Prince is yet to be revealed. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the fantasy drama.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 to release after a week's break, with a nail-biting storyline!