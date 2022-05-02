Left Menu

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 to release after a week’s break, with a nail-biting storyline!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:10 IST
Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 is set to be released on May 11, 2022. Image Credit: Twitter
  • Japan

The Japanese manga, Tokyo Revengers has entered the final arc, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. Currently, fans are waiting for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252. As the manga is approaching the final moments of the battle between Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang, fans are expecting a captivating plotlines, with lots of attention-grabbing moments.

Unfortunately, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252's release date was pushed back for a week due to the golden week celebration in Japan. This celebration takes place every year generally in late April and early May. Workers take four days off from work.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 is set to be released on May 11, 2022.

The previous chapter features Atsushi defeating Madarame, but Senju was defeated by Sanju. Sanju dismissed Senju's apology, telling her that she knew nothing about Mikey's impulses. Besides, Koko has switched the gang and decides to help Inupi against Benkei and Wakasa.

Furthermore, Hakkai and Mitsuya go to Chifuyu while he is dragging an injured but winning Atsushi. They complement each other on their respective successes. But Hanma appears in front of them. Hanma challenges Mitsuya, Hakkai, Chifuyu, and Akku after Mikey gives him the responsibility to handle the situation.

Pahchin is going forward to attack Mikey. Pahchin and Mikey were childhood friends. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 will feature an interesting and heartbreaking fight between the duo. Chapter 252 might feature more flashbacks of Pahchin and Mikey's childhood.

Fans are also eagerly waiting to see if Mitsuya, Hakkai, Chifuyu and Akku can withstand Mitsuya's challenge in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252?

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 252 will return after a week's break on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

