Updates on ‘Teen Titans Go! Season 8’ and ‘DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse’

Teen Titans Go! Season 8 was announced by Cartoon Network on February 14, 2022, during the run of Season 7. In addition, an upcoming TV movie Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse was also announced.

Mayhem in the Multiverse will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and Digital on May 24, 2022. On TV, it premieres on Cartoon Network on May 28 and streams on HBO Max beginning June 28.

DC Comics dropped a brand new synopsis for Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls:Mayhem in the Multiverse:

"With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, LexLuthor unites the world's Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!"

The original television series, Teen Titans Go! Is named 'Teen Titans' ran from 2003 to 2006. Season 8 will bring characters like Beard Hunter and King Shark, and many others.

Teen Titans Go! Season 8 will make a new record, as 'Teen Titans Go!' will be the longest-running animated series in DC history. Fans will see Teen Titans Go! cross its 400 episodes.

The president, Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios Sam Register said, "The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive superhero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team."

"Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series," he added.

Teen Titans Go! Season 8 will include a new batch of episodes that follow Robin (voiced by Scott Menville), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), Starfire (HyndenWalch), Cyborg (Khary Payton), and Raven (Tara Strong) will around Titan Tower and save the world when needed without adult supervision.

Here's the Synopsis for Teen Titans Go! Season 8:

"Teen Titans Go! is an Emmy-nominated animated series that follows Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg on their comedic adventures through Jump City. When they're not fighting crime, they're in the Titans Tower fighting over which pizza to order, having an epic staring contest or singing about burritos. Being a superhero and a teenager has never been this funny. Teen Titans Go! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation."

The release date for Teen Titans Go! Season 8 is yet to be announced! Stay tuned to get more updates on animated series.

Also Read: Is One Punch Man Season 3 happening? Know recent updates!