Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70: Updates on release date & storyline!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the popular monthly shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto. It has crossed 50 chapters and currently focusing on Chapter 70. The manga follows a monthly schedule, and Boruto Chapter 70 is set to be released on the third week of May 2022, at 12.00 AM (JST).

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 will continue with the negotiation between Shikamaru and Eida. It seems that Shikamaru is set to lay everything on the line.

At the end of Boruto Chapter 69, Eida likes Kawaki, and she cooperates with Code to get aid from him. She expresses her feeling directly to Kawaki. On the other hand, Mitsuki teases Sarada by provoking Sarada's interest in Boruto.

Code begins to force Amado to open his power controller; Boruto and Sasuke immediately rush to the battlefield to help Shikamaru. Meanwhile, Kawaki is still unaware of the situation. Naruto decides not to get him involved, so he leaves behind Kawaki under the care of Sumire.

Boruto and Kawaki can certainly meet Eida and Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70. The chapter might also show Code still hasn't released the controller.

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared, "Yep here we go again…Hebiichigo is also dead! Whats going on with this arc"

YEP HERE WE GO AGAIN…HEBIICHIGO IS ALSO DEAD! WHATS GOING ON WITH THIS ARC😓😓. #boruto pic.twitter.com/UDvo0ILWG4 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 8, 2022

The raw scans for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 would surface two or three days before its release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 is set to be released on May 20, 2022. But several sites informed different dates. According to Animanga News, Chapter 70 will release on May 27.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 70 varies in different countries. The official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries according to the time zone.

Pacific Time: 9.00AM.

Central Time: 11.00AM

Eastern Time: 12.00PM

British Time: 5.00PM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Is One Punch Man Season 3 happening? Know recent updates!