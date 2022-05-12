Alita: Battle Angel 2: Makers always intend to make multiple sequels! Know current scenario!

The cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel has gathered a huge fanbase, and most of the fans are hopeful about a second sequel. The film received mixed reviews from critics and was praised for Rosa Salazar's (Alita) outstanding performance. In addition, the conclusion of the first movie perfectly set up a sequel.

Fans of Alita: Battle Angel online group titled Alita Army launched a campaign for the next sequel. The first movie grossed 404 million USD worldwide against a $200 million budget making it Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. Though it was made on a huge budget, it could not perform as expected domestically. But the T demand for a sequel is severe among fans.

Why fans are hopeful for Alita: Battle Angel 2?

An online group known as The Alita Army has been actively campaigning for Alita: Battle Angel 2. In September 2020, a social media campaign took place with fans petitioning for US cinema chain Cinemark to re-release the film in theaters before the end of the year as a way to gauge public interest in a potential sequel. Cinemark quickly responded stating that they were considering it.

Whilst Alita: Battle Angel 2 is not officially confirmed, James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez earlier revealed that they have plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future.

Robert said, "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be 'Alita: Fallen Angel' and then Alita... you know 'Avenging Angel' and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron earlier said to BBC Radio 1.

Rodriguez hasn't forgot about the fans demand. He told in December 2021, "Jim [Cameron] and I talked about it recently and we're still very interested. I told him, 'Let me deliver [The Book of BobaFett] and then let's figure out a pitch.'"

Robert Rodriguez previously revealed that he was pondering over a trilogy. He told that James Cameron made "1,000 pages of notes" for three films set in Alita's universe.

He said, "There's like one whole document about the trilogy. Because that's just part of his process. 'Here are three movies. Just so you know what to include in the first story and whatnot.'"

Alita: Battle Angel was released by 20th Century Fox. Later, Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, and Disney+ shooed interest in taking on a live-action Alita Battle Angel series for the streaming service. So now fans are again hopeful about Alita Battle Angel 2.

When the actor Christoph Waltz (played as Dr. Dyson) was asked by Collider about Alita: Battle Angel 2, he answered, "You know, [the film was produced by] Fox, and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney."

"Maybe [Alita 2] doesn't fit into the Disney fication [of 20th Century Studios], but I have no clue [...] Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything."

Alita: Battle Angel's backstory

Alita: Battle Angel is the 2019 movie based on Japanese manga named Battle Angel: Alita by artist YukitoKishiro. The story is full of action, love, and empowerment.

The movie is set in 2563, 300 years after Earth was devastated by a catastrophic war known as 'The Fall', which describes the post-apocalyptic world. Alita (played by Rosa Salazar) is a disembodied female cyborg with an intact human brain found in a junkyard of the iron city by scientist Dr. Dyson Ido. He takes the unconscious Alita to his clinic.

She awakens with memory loss syndrome. Slowly Alita learns to pilot her new life and the unsafe streets of Iron City. Dr. Ido tries to protect Alita from her mysterious past. Later she registered her as Hunter-Warrior.

Who could return inAlita: Battle Angel 2?

Rosa Salazar always wants to return in Alita: Battle Angel 2 if it is filmed. She loves her character and the movie franchise very much. She said "I would play Alita till my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could."

Last year a rumor is up that Edward Norton would return for an Alita: Battle Angel 2 or movie as Nova. Michelle Rodriguez plays Alita's cyborg mentor Gelda, Jai Courtney cameos as motor ball champion Jashugan, and Edward Norton has a cameo as Nova. All three are uncredited.

The rumor takes its height from We Got This Covered that claims that Edward Norton desires to honor his cameo from Alita: Battle Angel and get back if he gets the chance. However, nothing official has been released in support of this claim.

However, the franchise lovers can see the Vengeful Alita in the (possible) upcoming Alita: Battle Angel 2 due to Hugo's demise. The cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

Watching the current scenario, Disney might allow for a sequel to the movie. As of now, there is no confirmation on Alita: Battle Angel 2. Stay tuned for more updates!

