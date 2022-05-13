Left Menu

Christoper Walken nabs key role in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two'

Hollywood veteran Christopher Walken has been cast as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV in the second part of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve s sci-fi epic Dune.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walken joins fellow newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in the much-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning movie.Dune, which was released in October 2021 to universal praise, was based on author Frank Herberts seminal 1965 novel.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:56 IST
Christoper Walken nabs key role in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two'
Christoper Walken Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Christopher Walken has been cast as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV in the second part of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve 's sci-fi epic ''Dune''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walken joins fellow newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in the much-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning movie.

''Dune'', which was released in October 2021 to universal praise, was based on author Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 novel. It followed the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

''Dune: Part Two'' will resume where Part One left off, with Atreides fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House Harkonnen.

Though the character didn't appear in the first film, Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV is a pivotal figure in Herbert's novel as he is initially responsible for sending Paul Atreides' father Leto, played by Oscar Isaac in the movie, to Arrakis. Chalamet as well as his co-stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem are returning for the sequel.

Pugh and Butler recently joined the cast as Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter, and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the presumptive heir to the Harkonnen dynasty, respectively.

Part two of Dune is expected to start production later this year and has a release date of October 20, 2023.

Jon Spaihts is returning to co-write the script with Villeneuve, who will direct and produce the sequel.

Walken is best known for starring in hits like ''Annie Hall'', ''The Deer Hunter'', ''A View to a Kill'', ''Batman Returns'', ''True Romance'', ''Pulp Fiction'' and ''Catch Me If You Can''.

He most recently starred in two critically-acclaimed shows -- Amazon's ''The Outlaws'' and Apple TV+ series ''Severance''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022