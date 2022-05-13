Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184: Bernard vs. Hakari's fight continues & Kogane confirms Panda is a player

The Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is the upcoming installment to be released on Sunday without any break. The culling game is on. The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Before getting into the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184, let's have a quick recap.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 recap

The previous chapter introduced Hakari's Domain Expansion based on a fictional game called Idle Death Game: CR Private Pure Love Train. In the battle, the player has to hit the jackpot by getting three symbols.

Aya Saito, SayuriAmanogawa, Yume Asagiri, Hira Kato, Suzuka Shimizu, Sayaka Yamaguchi, and Yuki Yamaguchi are the seven characters in the game. After hearing the rules described by Hakari to all, Charles Bernard agrees to fight with him.

The battle between Charles Bernard and KinjiHakari has started. The first stage is about a low chance transit card. Bernard know that Hakari is less likely to win at this stage. In the game, Yuki has to cross the gate and come to his workplace on time. If Yuki succeeds in doing so, Hakari will hit the jackpot. Chapter 184 will showcase another fight, which will give Charles Bernard a chance to hit the jackpot.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 spoilers

We could see Bernard throwing a counterattack to nullify Hakari's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184. Hakari might defeat Bernard in the Idle Death Gamble Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is titled, "Tokyo No. 2 Colony, Part 3." Twitter user Ducky shared some spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184. According to him "Panda encounters Hajime Kashimo. Panda tries to hide by pretending he is a real panda, after getting a strong punch by Kashimo, Panda turns into Gorrila to fight out but it doesn't work out too well."

#JJKSpoilers Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 title: Tokyo No. 2 Colony, Part 3. Panda encounters Hajime Kashimo and panda tries to hide by pretending he is a real panda, after getting a strong punch by Kashimo, Panda turns into Gorrila to fight out but it doesn't work out too well. — Ducky (@IDuckyx) May 11, 2022

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184, Panda will get a strong smell of blood seemingly from the three dead bodies around. He states his job is to look for Angel and negotiates with her. But Panda is forced to fight in the battle because if anybody enters the Culling game, the entry mode becomes a wall for him.

Panda tries to run away on all fours and Hajime Kashimo notes it is difficult to walk on hind legs. Kashimo wants to confirm if Panda is a player. Kogane approves that Panda is a player. But Panda is shocked that Kashimo is asking Kogane to decide who the player is.

Meanwhile, Kashimo hits him with a big punch which is similar to Fushiguro'sNue.

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Fans can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 and other chapters for free when it comes on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers: Flashback after Oden's death!