Elite Season 6 updates, plots, cast, & everything we know so far!

One of Netflix's successful foreign-language series is the Spanish series, Elite, (Spanish: Élite; stylized as E L I T Ǝ), which ran successfully for five seasons. Now fans are waiting for the launch of its sixth season. Elite Season 6 filming started in February 10 and is currently underway.

Netflix is yet to announce the official release date. However, Elite Season 6 is expected to return with new episodes in early 2023.

Elite Season 6 was renewed in October 2021 before the release of the fifth season. The thriller teen drama is created for Netflix by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. Elite tells the story of the students from an elite secondary school in Las Encinas. It revolves around the relationships between three working-class teenage students, who enrolled at the school through a scholarship program, and their wealthy classmates.

Elite explores concepts and themes associated with teen dramas but also features more progressive issues and other sides to its clichés. These include many diverse sexual themes. Structurally, the series employs a flash-forward plot that involves a mystery element, with each season taking place in two timelines.

Each season of the series has a gripping mystery. Elite Season 5 centers on Armando's death by Guzmán, but also shows Samuel's body floating in a pool in a flash forward scene. The second season deals with Samuel's disappearance but later viewers saw he is alive, which is shown in Season 3. While another student Polo is murdered, Samuel, Guzmán, Ander, Omar, Nadia, Carla, Valerio, Rebeka and Cayetana agree to cover up the murder. However, Polo's death is eventually ruled as a suicide, and his parents tell the police he confessed to them about Marina's murder.

Getting back to the present, Samuel and Rebeka are trying to cover Armando's death by Guzmán. Benjamín convinces Samuel to confess to the police by promising to help him, but he breaks the words after Samuel is arrested.

In a conversation with the police, Samuel agrees to collect the evidence of the principal's involvement in the murder case. Samuel manages to get a convicting SIM card but gets into an argument with Benjamín. Suddenly, he falls into the pool. When his friends arrive, he is dying. They blame Benjamín but he claims it's an accident.

Elite Season 6 will reveal whether Samuel is dead or alive. Benjamín could be arrested for hiding the evidence in Season 6. We could also see a new principal is appointed in the school.

The full cast list for Elite Season 6 is yet to be revealed but before production begins for season 6, the Élite Instagram account revealed that five new actors will be joining the cast as new students including Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Alex Pastrana, and Ander Puig.

Also the name of the returning cast members are not announced, but we can expect some major characters from season five to return in Elite Season 6. They are Itzan Escamilla as Samuel (aka Samu), Omar Ayuso as Omar, Claudia Salas as Rebeka (aka Rebe), Georgina Amorós as Cayetana, Carla Díaz as Ari, Manu Rios as Patrick, Martina Cariddi as Mencía, Diego Martín as Benjamín, Pol Granch as Phillipe, Valentina Zenere as Isadora, and André Lamoglia as Iván.

Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix series of different languages.

