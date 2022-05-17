Is ‘Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2’ still on cards? Know in detail!

Nowadays television series from different countries are getting popular with the global audience, especially after the recent work-from-home boom in the aftermath of the Covid 19 pandemic. OTT platforms like Netflix aired several dramas from numerous nations, and many of them got massive success after their release. Among all the Norwegian original supernatural series 'Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes' is a rare addition to Netflix's foreign-language genre.

After the series dropped on August 25, 2021, fans are eagerly waiting for Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2.

The Norwegian series is the story of a woman, who plans to sacrifice human lives to help her family's funeral home business stay afloat while dealing with her insatiable hunger. Season 1 begins with the death of Live Hallangen (played by KathrineThorborg Johansen), a nursing-home nurse in the small town of Skarnes. Police found her in the field and declared her dead. But she later awakens on the forensic table as her autopsy is starting.

Live was taken to the town's hospital, where Dr. Sverre explains away her revival. She wakes up as a vampire and hurts a local policeman Reinert, however, Dr. Sverre arrives in time and tranquilizes him to infect another child. Lastly, the doctor manages to lock them but they escaped and Reinert kills Dr. Sverre.

On the other side, Live finds that her family's funeral parlor desperately needs more business. Her brother Odd tries to keep the family-driven funeral home alive, but there simply aren't enough people dying in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes.

Live's bloodthirst keeps intensifying, and she soon realizes that this newfound urge can actually solve her brother's problem. Live now has to learn to control her new dark nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people's lives for her survival and the family business too. The season ends with Sverre's funeral, the high price of which saves the funeral-home business, and Live and Odd driving home afterward.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 is yet to be renewed by Netflix. But it seems the streamer could return with another season if it earns enough positive reviews. Additionally, the series is not officially canceled. Netflix usually takes time to announce the next season until they get good feedback on the latest season's performance.

If Netflix renews Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes for Season 2, the production and the post-production work would take more than six months. Therefore we could expect 'Post mortem no one dies in Skarnes Season 2' in late 2022.

As of now, there is no confirmation on Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the series of different languages.

